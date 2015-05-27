Booger may not have an appetizing name, but a look at this hybrid’s genetics may be all the convincing you need to give this strain a try: Strawberry Cough combines with Bubba Kush to create a balanced effect that walks the line between physical relaxation and cerebral energy. This Colorado native introduces itself with a sweet berry and sour skunk aroma while earthy, hashy flavors are detected on the exhale. With uplifting and calming effects, Booger uncoils stress and worry while encouraging a more lighthearted outlook on life (because seriously, you’re consuming a strain called “Booger”).
Booger
Show all
write a review
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
Member since 2015
Member since 2017
Member since 2015