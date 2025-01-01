Boozy Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Watermelon and 4 Locoz. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. It offers consumers a unique and refreshing flavor profile that combines the sweetness of watermelon with a hint of tropical fruitiness. With a THC content averaging around 18%, we recommend this strain for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients often choose Boozy Melon when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression.





Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, the dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its calming and sedating properties. The average price of Boozy Melon typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it an affordable and appealing option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Boozy Melon, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.