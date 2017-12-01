ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Bright Fire by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a rewarding yet difficult plant to grow. This strain is a cross between Fire OG and Tangie Sunrise. It has a stunning bud structure “that looks like they’re ready to ignite,” as described by the grower, and a terpene profile rich with pine and citrus. Bright Fire offers consumers physical relaxation while stimulating the appetite. Enjoy this strain later in the day to harness its gorgeous semi-sedative effects. 

4

Avatar for theridgeway
Member since 2017
this is no doubt a very strong strain. layin long lasting high. felt so relaxed but focused and full of energy
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for chiefbigbong
Member since 2017
My new favorite after-work strain! It's got a hard-hitting heaviness to it without the extreme couchlock of many heavier indicas. The head high is very relaxed and but also euphoric. Great for any sort of leisure. Would not recommend for anything requiring serious concentration or effort. The bod...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Cs40
Member since 2016
Great for chronic pain and anxiety. Didn't leave me feeling too "bright" so it's not my daytime med! Definitely very relaxing and eases many of my symptoms.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for planezoverlamez
Member since 2015
Excellent for couch lock lol love the relaxation, not to heady either if you’re just looking to chill out!
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Fire OG
