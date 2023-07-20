Savage Hulk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bruce Banner #3 and Zkittlez. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Savage Hulk is a powerful and flavorful strain that combines the diesel and citrus notes of Bruce Banner #3 with the fruity and candy-like aroma of Zkittlez. Savage Hulk is 22-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Savage Hulk effects include feeling energetic, relaxed, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Savage Hulk when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Savage Hulk features flavors like diesel, grape, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which contributes to the alertness and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Savage Hulk typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Savage Hulk is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Savage Hulk is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Savage Hulk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.