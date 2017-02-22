ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
BSC is a hybrid that follows in the footsteps of its GSC parent, but is named for the youth scouting group's male equivalant. With potent effects that hug the mind and body in tranquil euphoria, BSC introduces deep, heavy relaxation throughout the body, but not before making your head reel with calm and happy thoughts. The cerebral buzz tapers down into a foggy haze, helping you abandon worries and slide into a low-key afternoon or a restful night’s sleep. Putting your nose in a jar of BSC is like stealing a smell from the cookie jar, as sweet, earthy aromas burst forth with subtle notes of woody pine.

Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
This is a killer one! Now a days it's harder to get to that same groovy way you used to feel, this hits me in the right way! Let's Get into this. Bud Structure: Super compact like a small little cola the way it foxtails towards the top and those fine dark mossy green leafs some bright green in other...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for LyricalBlack
Member since 2015
There are two things that you must do when you have this. one is wake, the second is bake. this is a great smoke to get you through the day but be careful. the high for this comes out of no where and it doesn't go after your head first like most weed does, if you think its soft just wait 5 minutes, ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for pnwcush
Member since 2016
When I heard of Boy Scout cookies I was kinda worried they named it like this just to get hype about a strain that wasn't very good. Boy was I wrong. This is an amazing indica, probably the best I've ever had. Love the relaxing effects this has. Tastes sugary and earthy.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kevinthedude
Member since 2015
I acquired a gram of BSC in concentrate form, shatter to be exact. Made by Grow 1 State/ Altered State. Potency Analysis: CBD: 0.4% THCA: 90.0% CBDA: 0.3% THC: 3.0% Total: 82.5931% Looks amazing, nice amber color and tastes piny and fruity with every dab. Perfect day time medicine due to its ener...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for BlazingGlory420
Member since 2015
Boy Scout Cookies....so good. This is one of my favorite strains by far! From what I recall, it's GSC x Bubba Kush. Definately has indica undertones, if you're prone to drowsiness be careful, this one could make it tough to function. I'm an indica fan, so this is a great mix of body buzz and euphori...
EuphoricHappy
