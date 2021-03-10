Bubba Diagonal reviews
Bubba Diagonal reviews
f........t
March 10, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Bubba Diagonal smells so fruity and herbal that I was able to correctly guess the terpene profile, before even cracking open a bud. It's that good. BD has these small, dense buds that don't look like much until you shine a light on them- then you can see these leaves of royal purple amongst the green, the amber hairs, and the dense coat of trichomes. I use the Arizer V-Tower, and the vapor from BD is heavy, sweet, and earthy. My muscle pain melted away within seconds. Same goes for anxiety, intrusive thoughts, paranoia, and depression. Really nice body high, just pleasantly warm and tingly all over. It starts in the face and head before spreading to the rest of the body. The cerebral effects creep up on you, but are not overwhelming or unpleasant. I would highly recommend BD as an evening strain; it is relaxing, pain-relieving, and mood-lifting. Grassroots continues to impress me.
S........1
February 28, 2021
This is family of one of my favorite strains, Bubba Kush, so I knew I wouldn't be disappointed. Buds are dense and beautiful. bright greens, purple and covered in trichomes. I'm sitting in our camper next to the house writing this as I finish a sesh, soothing and relaxing buzz, so in the couch that I feel like one eye is closed more than the other. not a trouble in the world and my back issues aren't a problem at all. I highly recommend this strain if you want to feel like you're coasting through the day without a care in the world. My anxiety and ADHD are pushed out of the way leaving only good vibes.
D........y
May 11, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Proper solid Indica with those Hybrid perks, total distraction from all anxiety and appetite stimulant, faded Eyes every time. Weird people complain Of THC low yield but this Grassroots is 19.7%, not bad considering what good sleep you will get. An unassuming bud from Scent I just smelled light fruityness, buds as Purple and gorgeous, a little goes a long way on this, makes for a happy sleepy IDGAF life. Would buy again if I got that discount again lol
j........d
December 16, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I recommended this to my brother-in-law who deals with constant, severe lower back pain from a car accident years ago. His pain level is 7-8 daily, but he does not want to take the Opiates his pain doctor prescribes. After letting a couple of hits take effect he felt very relaxed and his pain level dropped to 5. He was able to walk around the apartment using only his cane, instead of his walker. I personally love Bubba Diagonal to relax in the evening and get ready for a good night's sleep. I highly recommend this strain! Definitely top shelf and worth it!
K........6
August 13, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I've been smoking this over the past 24 hrs; last night for sleep and all day today. I use it for sleep, pain, stress, mood enhancement and relaxation. Last night, and again just now I've had a 1/2 gram or so of flower in my bong. Fairly smooth smoke, doesn't cause my asthma to kick in. Last night I seemed to have slept better (deeper and more REM) and longer than usual. I'm a light sleeper and insomniac, having 2-3 hits at 4am will consistently let me fall back to sleep for another 2-3 hours. Heavy doses are great for sleep, pain, relaxing, de-stressing, anti anxiety and antidepressant effects. Smaller doses, 2-3 rips only☝🏽, worked all day for the above, without making me tired at all! I repeated this every 2-3 hours and had no impaired anything. Driving was relaxing instead of stressful. My mind was clearer than usual. The body stone is relaxing but not sedating, but it still helps you sleep. Tonight, after another "larger" amount, I'm feeling chatty and giggling with peeps and will plan on another good night of sleep 💤 Dry eyes happened with larger doses but not with smaller ones, so that was perfect for daylight. Can't comment on appetite effects, but BD would be especially good for those with chronic illnesses; fibromyalgia, PTSD, back pain, anxiety, depression and others. This one is going to the top of my list as a great and versatile strain, maybe I'll grow me some cause it's good for what ails y'a ‼️
v........0
July 19, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain hits perfectly. I am a single parent so I'm always the one who has to get up in the middle of the night with my kiddo. So after he goes back to sleep I'm usually left awake for a couple hours. Since trying this strain, it helps relax my mind to get back to sleep faster. It tastes very similar to a starburst honestly so it really makes for a really pleasant experience the whole way around. Not too harsh to hit from a basic, glass spoon pipe. Highly recommend!
T........r
September 5, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing strain!!! Just a couple hits then a hit here and there for the most pleasant high ever. Very relaxed, uplifted feeling with no heavy thoughts and a clear head. Can function well on it as doesn’t knock me out when dosed right and my knee pain is gone for a few hours (yay!). I have tried a number of strains and this is the best yet. It doesn’t get any better than this! Grab some if you find it for a really nice, happy, relaxed uplifted sensation with pain relief to boot! Also one of the only strain that doesn’t give me cotton mouth!
S........e
September 9, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
this strain is magnificent. it's everything you would for for in an indica. I have degenerative joint disorder and cervical kyphosis and two of my vertebrate are fused together in the front of my neck so basically I'm in constant pain... this strain erased that from my life. only two strains have been able to do this. ice cream cake and bubba diagonal ! it starts with a high which turns into a subtle yet enjoyable euphoria and ends with a nice night of sleep! the whole time pain was standing outside of my body waiting for the bubba to wear off so it could jump back in! this strain is great for pain, insomnia, and depression but it's most useful part for me is the anti inflammatory properties of this plant