I've been smoking this over the past 24 hrs; last night for sleep and all day today. I use it for sleep, pain, stress, mood enhancement and relaxation. Last night, and again just now I've had a 1/2 gram or so of flower in my bong. Fairly smooth smoke, doesn't cause my asthma to kick in. Last night I seemed to have slept better (deeper and more REM) and longer than usual. I'm a light sleeper and insomniac, having 2-3 hits at 4am will consistently let me fall back to sleep for another 2-3 hours. Heavy doses are great for sleep, pain, relaxing, de-stressing, anti anxiety and antidepressant effects. Smaller doses, 2-3 rips only☝🏽, worked all day for the above, without making me tired at all! I repeated this every 2-3 hours and had no impaired anything. Driving was relaxing instead of stressful. My mind was clearer than usual. The body stone is relaxing but not sedating, but it still helps you sleep. Tonight, after another "larger" amount, I'm feeling chatty and giggling with peeps and will plan on another good night of sleep 💤 Dry eyes happened with larger doses but not with smaller ones, so that was perfect for daylight. Can't comment on appetite effects, but BD would be especially good for those with chronic illnesses; fibromyalgia, PTSD, back pain, anxiety, depression and others. This one is going to the top of my list as a great and versatile strain, maybe I'll grow me some cause it's good for what ails y'a ‼️