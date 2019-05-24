Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A tasty strain from Bomb Seeds, Bubble Bomb crosses the prized Cannabis Cup-winning Bubblegum with their famous original, THC Bomb. Expect sugary sweet smells and flavors with a bubblegum tang. Its high potency comes from THC Bomb, leaving consumers in a euphoric haze with a long-lasting buzz.