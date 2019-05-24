ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

A tasty strain from Bomb Seeds, Bubble Bomb crosses the prized Cannabis Cup-winning Bubblegum with their famous original, THC Bomb. Expect sugary sweet smells and flavors with a bubblegum tang. Its high potency comes from THC Bomb, leaving consumers in a euphoric haze with a long-lasting buzz.

Avatar for MedicalBlaze
Member since 2018
💣🤯
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dmomma
Member since 2019
Yummy!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Lilcutie
Member since 2018
My new favorite strain! Such a good high for someone who deals with anxiety and fatigue! I feel so silly n wiggly xD
ArousedGigglyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
THC Bomb
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Bubble Bomb