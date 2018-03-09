Bubbleberry is a treat for all cannabis consumers. Combining the sweet, floral taste and aroma of Bubble Gum with the all-star fruity skunkiness of Blueberry, this strain has depth while remaining immensely palatable. Enjoy this strain anytime, day or night, but understand that this strain’s pungent aroma will turn heads from far away.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
