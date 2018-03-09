ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bubbleberry

Bubbleberry is a treat for all cannabis consumers. Combining the sweet, floral taste and aroma of Bubble Gum with the all-star fruity skunkiness of Blueberry, this strain has depth while remaining immensely palatable. Enjoy this strain anytime, day or night, but understand that this strain’s pungent aroma will turn heads from far away. 

879 reported effects from 120 people
Happy 65%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 49%
Creative 37%
Relaxed 35%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%

Avatar for Tdro420
Member since 2014
i got a good story with this strain, during my freshman year in highschool we went to the prom and I brought a .9 joint of bubbleberry, first time I smoked bubbleberry and it was in the schools bathroom, well 5 minutes later the whole hallway and dance room reaked of weed, threw the roach in the toi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for musicslug
Member since 2014
way back when, you smoked whatever weed your dealer had. the advent of legal weed in washington (first medical, then recreational) has made it possible to approach weed the way wine connoisseurs approach wine, reveling in all the differences. with (supposedly) 2500+ strains out there, there's no way...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for Erikabrianne1
Member since 2017
I've been looking for a strain that could help with my depression while simultaneously combat the chronic muscle spasms in my low back. I tried strains that had high ratings in pain relief/stress relief/uplifting/happy but none of them did the job quite like this one. It's nice to have Bubbleberry b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for ThaBlasian206
Member since 2011
Happiness :) No stress
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for iFloButta
Member since 2014
felt this one immediately! very potent very frosty amd dense. simply love it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Bubbleberry
Strain child
Dream Police
child

