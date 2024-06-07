stock photo similar to Bubblegum Marker
Bubblegum Marker
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Bubblegum Marker effects are mostly calming.
Bubblegum Marker is an indica-dominant strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics made from a genetic cross of Sherbet x Permanent Marker. This strain combines the sweet, candy notes of yore with a new, putrid twist. It grows prolifically into deep purple buds crawling with orange hairs, and smells just like old-school pink bubblegum. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Marker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Bubblegum MarkerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bubblegum Marker strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bubblegum Marker products near you
Similar to Bubblegum Marker near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Bubblegum Marker strain reviews2
Read all reviews
w........8
June 7, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
g........2
February 15, 2025
Aroused
Giggly
Happy