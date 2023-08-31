Bucket List reviews
j........5
August 31, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Very good Strain, really nice Sativa Buds, super sticky, great high. I would describe this as a Chem x Skunk, it hits like a chemdog and basically also smells like one, but this has some Skunk too it, but in a nice way. The High is not totally clear(Skunk) but mostly clear, you can decently get stuff done after consumption, but too much and its bed time right away.
m........s
August 9, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This is my favourite strain atm. And with a little fantasy it even tastes like licking an old bucket, but in a good way :D I would describe it as lemony sweet, but kinda earthy, with a bit of pine. I can be exited but also super focused with this one. it makes me
d........j
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I write this 4 days after a wisdom tooth extraction. Vaporized a small nug. When it hit, my first thought was that I was extremely relaxed all of a sudden. Very philosophical mood. Took care of the pain in my mouth pretty well.