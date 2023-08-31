Bucket List
Bucket List is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 91 and Star Fighter. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Bucket List is named after the MSIKU song and has a sweet and gassy aroma with hints of citrus and pine. Bucket List is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bucket List effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bucket List when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. Bred by Swamp Boys, Bucket List features flavors like diesel, pine, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Bucket List typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Bucket List is a powerful and tasty strain that can help you achieve your goals and enjoy life. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bucket List, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Bucket ListOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bucket List strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bucket List products near you
Similar to Bucket List near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—