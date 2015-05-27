ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Buddha Tahoe

Buddha Tahoe

Buddha Tahoe is what you get when Big Buddha Seeds reverses Cali Connection's Tahoe OG Kush to create their own rendition of this indica staple. Like its OG ancestors, Buddha Tahoe maintains a zesty lemon and earthy hash aroma typical of kush varieties. Potent and long-lasting, Buddha Tahoe launches you into to the highest level of cerebral euphoria which won this strain 3rd place in the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup.

630 reported effects from 70 people
Relaxed 84%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 44%
Sleepy 28%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 7%
Headache 5%

Avatar for aclarec
Member since 2016
I've had this strain many times now and it is one of my favorites. Although it's more of an indica the high feels almost like a sativa high, but you can still feel that real nice body high. Helps me keep focus which is hard to find in a good indica. Has a really earthy smell and you can taste the ci...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mikep1701
Member since 2014
I'm no veteran smoker or anything but this strain, damn... One hit and 5 minutes later I'm relaxed, chatty, laughing. I felt high but not *high* like I didn't know what was going on or what I was saying didn't feel like it took an hour to say. Had a peaceful inner feeling too. Like, "just be", y'k...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Yayyap001
Member since 2016
Buddha Tahoe is a well balanced, tasty, and fun strain. It has a delightfully fresh smell, and has a very complex flavor when inhaled. I noted a very strong banana flavor and hints of citrus. Buddha Tahoe burns well, and creates thick clouds of billowy smoke. I am not a heavily seasoned smoker, and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Amar408
Member since 2016
this strain is what you call adventure weed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Earthchild
Member since 2014
Feel stoned and relaxed. Happy and feel a little hungry, don't feel too tired but a little couch locked.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Tahoe OG Kush
Buddha Tahoe

