Pink Panties is a cross of Burmese Kush and a Florida Kush backcross. It expresses dense, medium-sized buds that reek of tart and tangy citrus alongside a strong floral bouquet. This strain delivers a smooth smoking experience that is citrus-forward, but lightly herbal on the exhale. Consumers can find value in Pink Panties’ potent but functional sedation, which may help abate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

Avatar for OilFreak7605
Member since 2018
One of the best strains I have had in a long time. Not only is it strong. But the taste of citrus and hints of flowery niceness. Almost has a sweetness to it as well. And some other herbal after favors that slowly creep in after exhale!. And the medical and even recreational effects are beyond amazi...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for VegasDogMom76
Member since 2018
This is an amazing smoke. A little goes a long way in regards to high you are trying to get. I'd give this too thumbs up right now, but it seems like a lot of work. I am also totally pain free for the first time in days! I will be buying more ASAP!
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for JonnyMidnight
Member since 2018
This is a deep couch locked hitter. Use with caution too much and you will be passed out lol great for movies rainy days and music . Not for social settings unless you wanna just watch like a zombie lol. Great over all body and Head high you will melt your day away with this Hits great as a vape...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mewditto
Member since 2018
had me and the friends on the couch for hours watching parks and rec
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Mij Y.
Member since 2018
A very nice Indica. With a little bit, I find it to be a nice, but lazy, head buzz. The couch is quite comfortable, but I'm not locked to it and am readily sociable and find that I can focus. All that changes once you have more. Then the couch-lock does set in. And the focus starts to migrate toward...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Lineage

Burmese Kush
Pink Panties
Acai Berry Gelato
Sherbert
