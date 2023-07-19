stock photo similar to Cake Bomb
IndicaTHC 24%CBG 1%

Cake Bomb

Cake Bomb is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Do-Si-Dos and PCS1. This strain is a bomb of flavor and potency, with a sweet and gassy aroma that will make your mouth water. Cake Bomb is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cake Bomb effects include relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cake Bomb when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Prolific Coast Seeds, Cake Bomb features flavors like cake, diesel, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cake Bomb typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you are looking for a strain that can knock you out with a delicious taste and a powerful high, Cake Bomb might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cake Bomb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Cake Bomb strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Happy

Cake Bomb strain helps with

  • Depression
    71% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    42% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    42% of people say it helps with Stress
Cake Bomb strain reviews7

July 19, 2023
I'm an everyday smoker and dab more than anything because flower doesn't usually do much for me anymore. I smoked a 0.5g cone and it knocked me on my ass, very sedative and the munchies are strong with this one. definitely a night time smoke and highly recommend, it won't dissapoint.
9 people found this helpful
December 7, 2023
This stuff right here is absolutely TOP NOTCH A+++++ the best stuff there is on the planet. It is such a comforting strain that sets in like a classic indica spreading warmth throughout the muscles and relaxing you into slumber eventually. I got mine in the form of Live Resin and it’s just so incredibly euphoric while also relaxing. You HAVE to pick this one up!!!!
6 people found this helpful
August 6, 2023
This is my new favorite bud. Fernway has fantastic growers because this is the second time in a row I’ve left a review saying that about one of their strains. I frankly could not describe a flavor to you because I was already eating when I began smoking but I looked into the terpenes before purchasing this one and find that this is one of the strongest set of top terps you can have on a good indica. REALLY high thc, im high off my ass writing this review rn lol
4 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Cake Bomb strain genetics

Strain parent
Dos
Dosidos
parent
