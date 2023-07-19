This is my new favorite bud. Fernway has fantastic growers because this is the second time in a row I’ve left a review saying that about one of their strains. I frankly could not describe a flavor to you because I was already eating when I began smoking but I looked into the terpenes before purchasing this one and find that this is one of the strongest set of top terps you can have on a good indica. REALLY high thc, im high off my ass writing this review rn lol