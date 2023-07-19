Cake Bomb reviews
h........4
July 19, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I'm an everyday smoker and dab more than anything because flower doesn't usually do much for me anymore. I smoked a 0.5g cone and it knocked me on my ass, very sedative and the munchies are strong with this one. definitely a night time smoke and highly recommend, it won't dissapoint.
l........t
December 7, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This stuff right here is absolutely TOP NOTCH A+++++ the best stuff there is on the planet. It is such a comforting strain that sets in like a classic indica spreading warmth throughout the muscles and relaxing you into slumber eventually. I got mine in the form of Live Resin and it’s just so incredibly euphoric while also relaxing. You HAVE to pick this one up!!!!
a........s
August 6, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This is my new favorite bud. Fernway has fantastic growers because this is the second time in a row I’ve left a review saying that about one of their strains. I frankly could not describe a flavor to you because I was already eating when I began smoking but I looked into the terpenes before purchasing this one and find that this is one of the strongest set of top terps you can have on a good indica. REALLY high thc, im high off my ass writing this review rn lol
u........r
October 19, 2023
Aroused
Tingly
smooth taste when smoked unlike other strains i had, loved the strain
j........4
March 7, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Beautiful heavy purple nugs great indica
a........9
May 20, 2024
Creative
Happy
Very pretty! Flower was an awesome result