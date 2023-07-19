Cake Bomb reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cake Bomb.

write a review

Cake Bomb strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Cake Bomb strain helps with

  • Depression
    71% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    42% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    42% of people say it helps with Stress

Cake Bomb reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
July 19, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
I'm an everyday smoker and dab more than anything because flower doesn't usually do much for me anymore. I smoked a 0.5g cone and it knocked me on my ass, very sedative and the munchies are strong with this one. definitely a night time smoke and highly recommend, it won't dissapoint.
9 people found this helpful
December 7, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
This stuff right here is absolutely TOP NOTCH A+++++ the best stuff there is on the planet. It is such a comforting strain that sets in like a classic indica spreading warmth throughout the muscles and relaxing you into slumber eventually. I got mine in the form of Live Resin and it’s just so incredibly euphoric while also relaxing. You HAVE to pick this one up!!!!
6 people found this helpful
August 6, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is my new favorite bud. Fernway has fantastic growers because this is the second time in a row I’ve left a review saying that about one of their strains. I frankly could not describe a flavor to you because I was already eating when I began smoking but I looked into the terpenes before purchasing this one and find that this is one of the strongest set of top terps you can have on a good indica. REALLY high thc, im high off my ass writing this review rn lol
4 people found this helpful
October 19, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Tingly
smooth taste when smoked unlike other strains i had, loved the strain
1 person found this helpful
March 7, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Relaxed
Beautiful heavy purple nugs great indica
May 20, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Very pretty! Flower was an awesome result

Buy strains with similar effects to Cake Bomb

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...