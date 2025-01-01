Cake Pounder is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Pound Cake, Wedding Cake, and Lemonade. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Cake Pounder is a frosty and trichome-encrusted bud that flashes lime green calyx with deep purple hues. Cake Pounder is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cake Pounder effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cake Pounder when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Growing Passion and West Coast Cure, Cake Pounder features flavors like sweet, doughy, and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cake Pounder typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Cake Pounder is a potent and delicious strain that will make you feel like you’re indulging in a slice of cake. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cake Pounder, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







