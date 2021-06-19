Lemon Pound Cake
aka Lemon Bundt Cake
Lemon Pound Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Lemon Pound Cake is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Pound Cake effects include feeling talkative, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Bred by Botany Farms, Lemon Pound Cake features flavors like lemon, ammonia, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Lemon Pound Cake typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Pound Cake strain effects
Lemon Pound Cake strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
