ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. California Grapefruit
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of California Grapefruit

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

3.6 13 reviews

California Grapefruit

California Grapefruit

California Grapefruit by DNA Genetics is an indica strain that draws from a palette of California-grown genetics: Northern Lights, Skunk #1, and Afghani. Loyal to her indica dominance, California Grapefruit promises a heavily relaxing effect that takes a few minutes to fully kick in, even when inhaled. The weight of this indica may just be enough to crush pain, insomnia, and muscle tension in most patients. Its earthy flavor is accented by a sweet, sour grapefruit aroma which lends this strain its name.

Reviews

13

more reviews
write a review

Find California Grapefruit nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry California Grapefruit nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
California Grapefruit

Products with California Grapefruit

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for California Grapefruit nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Kill Bill, Viper, California Grapefruit, Tokyo OG, and White Haze
New Strains Alert: Kill Bill, Viper, California Grapefruit, Tokyo OG, and White Haze