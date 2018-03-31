California Limes by Wolf Genetics is a citrus-heavy cross of undisclosed strains. It features a powerfully zesty aroma underpinned with notes of sour, ripening grape and spicy chili. California Lime has a squat and bushy morphology that develops dense buds hard with resin. This strain is on the potent side, imbuing consumers with especially heady effects that some might describe as semi-psychedelic. That being said, mind your dosage and enjoy the ride. California Lime has a flowering time of approximately 60 days.