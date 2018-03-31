ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
California Limes

California Limes by Wolf Genetics is a citrus-heavy cross of undisclosed strains. It features a powerfully zesty aroma underpinned with notes of sour, ripening grape and spicy chili. California Lime has a squat and bushy morphology that develops dense buds hard with resin. This strain is on the potent side, imbuing consumers with especially heady effects that some might describe as semi-psychedelic. That being said, mind your dosage and enjoy the ride. California Lime has a flowering time of approximately 60 days.      

 

Reviews

Avatar for leslieanne12
Member since 2017
It had a perfect aroma, not to mention the Bud on this strain is beyond gorgeous, and it's so flavorful as long as you smoke it right. It's definitely a hybrid as it's both a head high, and full body high. It put me straight to sleep but had many impluses to clean something. Very strong desire for f...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for ZesterTester
Member since 2017
This strain lives up to it's name. The fruity \ lime flavor is insanely potent and powerful. A citrus delight. Really enjoyed this strain.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
