California Limes reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain California Limes.

Avatar for Migueangel244
Member since 2019
It was a decently a good high
Avatar for ZesterTester
Member since 2017
This strain lives up to it's name. The fruity \ lime flavor is insanely potent and powerful. A citrus delight. Really enjoyed this strain.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for leslieanne12
Member since 2017
It had a perfect aroma, not to mention the Bud on this strain is beyond gorgeous, and it's so flavorful as long as you smoke it right. It's definitely a hybrid as it's both a head high, and full body high. It put me straight to sleep but had many impluses to clean something. Very strong desire for f...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
