Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cambodian Haze.
Reviews
7
Distracted91
Member since 2018
New favorite strain, gives me that happy-go-lucky sativa feel without the heart attack like most sativa gives me. I was lucky enough to find some that also had CBD in it and it’s the only strain I’ve bought since.