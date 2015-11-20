ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Distracted91
Member since 2018
New favorite strain, gives me that happy-go-lucky sativa feel without the heart attack like most sativa gives me. I was lucky enough to find some that also had CBD in it and it’s the only strain I’ve bought since.
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for cml0922
Member since 2016
Wonderful headie.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for vanniedude
Member since 2016
a very nice citrus taste, light heady high. definitely recommend for anyone who has headaches or migraines.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Peebs313
Member since 2016
OUTSTANDINGLY DELICIOUS and the high is spot on with the Leafly description.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted