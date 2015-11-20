Reeferman Seeds created the vibrant Cambodian Haze sativa by crossing a Cambodian landrace strain with Purple Haze. This South East Asian spin on the classic Purple Haze will deliver a strong euphoric experience without exacerbating paranoia. Known to be extremely sticky in texture and sweet in flavor, Cambodian Haze is the perfect sativa for staying productive without being up all night. Flowering in 11 to 12 weeks, this strain is best suited for indoor and greenhouse grows for an experienced grower.