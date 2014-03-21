We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I purchased this in a vape cartridge by amber industries out of California & I opened the tube & it really smells like candy canes.....
upon the first hit it’s def candy cane & wow an instant breath mint taste! I’m gonna have to try the flower to see if the taste is as good..
This strai...
I grew several plants outdoors last season. Beautiful plant. Wonderful aroma. It is so relaxing, not a sedative thing, relaxing as in clearing the mind of stress ... and the body too. Nice strain to hang out with. You'll head to dreamland later, again not because you're drugged asleep but because yo...
Really nice, relaxing strain. Helps mildly with pain, but mostly for stress and insomnia. I struggle with falling asleep and staying asleep, and this fixes that right up. It doesn’t make you “sleepy”, per se, it just helps clear your mind so that you can chill out and drift away. I’ve had a couple i...
Super sleepy. I have been cropping this strain for a while and currently growing for my girlfriend in hydro set up. This plant grows some crazy crystal-bud.
I have also grew white widow and that was hard as hell but candy cane will put you to sleep like a baby.
Currently growing strawberry kush ...