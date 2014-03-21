ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Candy Cane reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Cane.

Reviews

46

Avatar for bstarkey16
Member since 2020
High was alright but the thing that really impressed me with this strain was how big the nugs were and how minty it smelled. One of the best smelling strains I’ve ever had.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for iphonex
Member since 2019
Very nice chilled high. Gets rid of my headache which is rare for me and makes me feel happy and euphoric.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for LAqua
Member since 2018
I purchased this in a vape cartridge by amber industries out of California &amp; I opened the tube &amp; it really smells like candy canes..... upon the first hit it’s def candy cane &amp; wow an instant breath mint taste! I’m gonna have to try the flower to see if the taste is as good.. This strai...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Mr.Ocean
Member since 2018
Currently growing a batch in a 4x8 1000w LED grow tent. All plants producing some heavy size nugs. Also has a very fruity smell . Like a fresh bag of fruity pebbles .
Happy
Avatar for oobydo
Member since 2018
As I sit here I ponder greater things....... Damn I’m hungry but I can’t get up.... Never mind.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for RedwoodBurl
Member since 2018
I grew several plants outdoors last season. Beautiful plant. Wonderful aroma. It is so relaxing, not a sedative thing, relaxing as in clearing the mind of stress ... and the body too. Nice strain to hang out with. You'll head to dreamland later, again not because you're drugged asleep but because yo...
Avatar for skittle021
Member since 2017
Really nice, relaxing strain. Helps mildly with pain, but mostly for stress and insomnia. I struggle with falling asleep and staying asleep, and this fixes that right up. It doesn’t make you “sleepy”, per se, it just helps clear your mind so that you can chill out and drift away. I’ve had a couple i...
Avatar for Mastergrow
Member since 2016
Super sleepy. I have been cropping this strain for a while and currently growing for my girlfriend in hydro set up. This plant grows some crazy crystal-bud. I have also grew white widow and that was hard as hell but candy cane will put you to sleep like a baby. Currently growing strawberry kush ...
RelaxedSleepy