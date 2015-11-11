ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Candy Cane
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Candy Cane

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.2 50 reviews

Candy Cane

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 50 reviews

Candy Cane

Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Candy Cane autoflowers in 7 weeks and produces moderately high yields in both indoor and outdoor gardens.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

50

Show all

Avatar for pelletier2211
Member since 2016
My best strain for body relaxation. I take 4-5 hits before bed and my body start to be relax and my muscles become paralyzed. I start to feel my neck become warm and my head are light ! this is a very good muscle relaxant and perfect for light to medium pain. be careful. the biggest side effect is ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for tomburry
Member since 2014
Got this strain and was instantly tooken aback by how crystal-y it was. The nugs were tight and, quite literally, FROSTED with a beautiful layer of sparkling THC. First hit out of the bong was smooth and very good tasting. This is a strong indica so it has some couch lock effects, but overall very e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for emmabacs
Member since 2015
great strain (almost) overall. flavor and smell are quite sweet and minty, very pleasant. the high of this itself is relaxing, euphoric, though mood swings may occur. paranoia was a frequent negative side effect, though not many others were noticed. on the bright side, this strain definitely helps w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungry
Avatar for Dannyboy562
Member since 2014
Very earthy, yet candy like strain. Perfect for late nights, and hanging out with friends, this strains effects are felt after the first hit.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Mastergrow
Member since 2016
Super sleepy. I have been cropping this strain for a while and currently growing for my girlfriend in hydro set up. This plant grows some crazy crystal-bud. I have also grew white widow and that was hard as hell but candy cane will put you to sleep like a baby. Currently growing strawberry kush ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Candy Cane nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Candy Cane nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Mango
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Candy Cane

Products with Candy Cane

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Candy Cane nearby.

Good reads

Show all

5 Indica Cannabis Strains for Sativa Fans
5 Indica Cannabis Strains for Sativa Fans
New Strains Alert: White Lightning, Stardawg, Orange Skunk, and Candy Cane
New Strains Alert: White Lightning, Stardawg, Orange Skunk, and Candy Cane

Most popular in