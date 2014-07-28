ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Candy Jack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Jack.

Effects

185 people reported 1483 effects
Happy 69%
Uplifted 58%
Euphoric 52%
Energetic 51%
Creative 48%
Stress 40%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 30%
Fatigue 21%
Pain 19%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 9%
Headache 7%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

246

Kushboi_427
Member since 2019
me and my brothers smoked and one of them said they want a pet mini horse and the other said he wants a pet panda And watch it eat bamboo while smoking a blunt
carts4dayz
Member since 2019
I picked up some Candy Jack last week. For the past month or so, I had only been able to get some bad weed. It did the job if you smoked enough but it was pretty shit. However, I’m passed that now and I got some of this primo delicious Candy Jack. It usually takes about 5-8 hits to really get me goi...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Sol_train
Member since 2019
At first the taste was very powerful and has a pine fruity flavor. After smoking it a couple times it went down smooth. The affect took a little but totally worth it. Makes you feel happy, uplifted and Relaxed. Smoking this right now and it does work wonders after a long day of work it definitely ma...
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Chrisideleon
Member since 2019
I have a cart of this right now. OMG! it taste so good, and it hits amazing. It starts with a calm head effect then a bust of engery. at least for me. I LOVE this strain.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
LoveCrystalz94
Member since 2018
I read a review where someone said that they felt like the next day the calming effects were still there n if I didn’t smoke this ONLY STRAIN TO DO THIS,I would have said bullshit, but if I smoke at night, the next day my anxiety n stress level is super low and I am on forty mg of Valium a day for m...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
ChristyPeek
Member since 2019
Can't think of anything negative to say about this one. I am a big super lemon fan but they were out, I tried this instead and I must say,impressed. Extremely happy with it. Nice day high. Maybe be careful about bending down, seems like it's easy to get head rushes but that's just kinda fun stuff. E...
Madison6
Member since 2018
I never write reviews but I think this one deserves it. I have been trying all different strains over the last two months. Trying to find one that helps with my mild depression. I don't have a super high tolerance but enough that some strains can be too mellow and I keep having to smoke more. This s...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
ChanzW
Member since 2019
two bowls in. i have so much energy. excellent flavor as well.
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted