I picked up some Candy Jack last week. For the past month or so, I had only been able to get some bad weed. It did the job if you smoked enough but it was pretty shit. However, I’m passed that now and I got some of this primo delicious Candy Jack. It usually takes about 5-8 hits to really get me goi...
At first the taste was very powerful and has a pine fruity flavor. After smoking it a couple times it went down smooth. The affect took a little but totally worth it. Makes you feel happy, uplifted and Relaxed. Smoking this right now and it does work wonders after a long day of work it definitely ma...
I read a review where someone said that they felt like the next day the calming effects were still there n if I didn’t smoke this ONLY STRAIN TO DO THIS,I would have said bullshit, but if I smoke at night, the next day my anxiety n stress level is super low and I am on forty mg of Valium a day for m...
Can't think of anything negative to say about this one. I am a big super lemon fan but they were out, I tried this instead and I must say,impressed. Extremely happy with it. Nice day high. Maybe be careful about bending down, seems like it's easy to get head rushes but that's just kinda fun stuff. E...
I never write reviews but I think this one deserves it. I have been trying all different strains over the last two months. Trying to find one that helps with my mild depression. I don't have a super high tolerance but enough that some strains can be too mellow and I keep having to smoke more. This s...