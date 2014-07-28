ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 251 reviews

Candy Jack

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Candy Jack
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Candy Jack is a mostly sativa strain that provides a swift boost to your mood alongside a sweet, citrus aroma. The fragrant smell is inherited from its Skunk #1 parent, while creative and focused effects stem from the Jack Herer side of the family. While its complex terpene profile may impress even the most hardened connoisseur, patients typically appreciate Candy Jack’s ability to counter stress, depression, and appetite loss. With a few Cannabis Cup wins already under its belt, Candy Jack’s potency, flavor, and effects have won this sativa a sterling reputation in the cannabis world. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

185 people reported 1483 effects
Happy 69%
Uplifted 58%
Euphoric 52%
Energetic 51%
Creative 48%
Stress 40%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 30%
Fatigue 21%
Pain 19%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 9%
Headache 7%
Anxious 6%

Found in

Preview for Focusing cannabis strains
Focusing cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Candy Jack

