CBD Mango Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain CBD Mango Haze.

Effects

41 people reported 354 effects
Relaxed 53%
Focused 43%
Uplifted 43%
Happy 39%
Energetic 36%
Stress 48%
Inflammation 43%
Pain 43%
Depression 39%
Anxiety 39%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

51

Avatar for Mekare3
Member since 2018
I have been using cannabis for only about five years. I have used a lot of OK strains and a very few really good strains. This one was barely OK for me. That said, I am vaping for pain relief. I loved the scent...mango, citrus, piney and just a bit of peppery note in the background. I did note the b...
Avatar for Manchester1978
Member since 2020
Je vaporise mon herbe et le goût de la mangue est très présente. Si vous cherchez un CBD fruité c’est probablement celui que vous cherchez. Un cannabis d’été sur le bord de la piscine. Le buzz est très léger à 6% de THC et 9% de CBD.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for furnacefuneral84
Member since 2016
Perfect for a wake and bake before work or looking for a little zing to add to your day. Great "dad weed as a full time father of 2. Nice little pick me up after smoking. Not too stoney or trippy which is what I wanted. Very nice strain for those whom can ill afford the stoney couchlock and need to ...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Russell420xxproxx
Member since 2015
I smoked this strain for about a week. Usually in the morning kept me motivated and focused to keep me going through! Highly recommend to any one looking for a great upper!
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Photos

Avatar for -Tulian-
Member since 2019
Great for quality sleep and pain relief. Happy feelings are present through out the night.
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for SarahVat
Member since 2018
I really enjoy this strain! sweet tasting and a good high. I use this strain to help with my migrains and body pain which seems to help quite a bit. surprisingly calming for a sativa dominant strain with a perfect balance of not making you sleepy. I recommend this strain for anyone dealing with hea...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for JessJess23
Member since 2019
I suffer from bad migraines occasionally. Had one today and decided to smoke a bowl of this to see if it helped and it certainly did. Higher CBD doses will usually do the trick for any pain related ailment and this was a knockout for sure. Just enough sativa to pick up my spirits too. Great stuff
Avatar for Bayonetworkk
Member since 2018
Great strain for after work or in the morning with a coffee. Smoking this stuff gives me oodles of energy and focus -- it's like drinking a energy drink!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy