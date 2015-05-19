We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 53%
Focused 43%
Uplifted 43%
Happy 39%
Energetic 36%
Stress 48%
Inflammation 43%
Pain 43%
Depression 39%
Anxiety 39%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 2%
Reviews
51
Mekare3
Member since 2018
I have been using cannabis for only about five years. I have used a lot of OK strains and a very few really good strains. This one was barely OK for me. That said, I am vaping for pain relief. I loved the scent...mango, citrus, piney and just a bit of peppery note in the background. I did note the b...
Je vaporise mon herbe et le goût de la mangue est très présente. Si vous cherchez un CBD fruité c’est probablement celui que vous cherchez. Un cannabis d’été sur le bord de la piscine. Le buzz est très léger à 6% de THC et 9% de CBD.
Perfect for a wake and bake before work or looking for a little zing to add to your day. Great "dad weed as a full time father of 2. Nice little pick me up after smoking. Not too stoney or trippy which is what I wanted. Very nice strain for those whom can ill afford the stoney couchlock and need to ...
I really enjoy this strain! sweet tasting and a good high. I use this strain to help with my migrains and body pain which seems to help quite a bit. surprisingly calming for a sativa dominant strain with a perfect balance of not making you sleepy. I recommend this strain for anyone dealing with hea...
I suffer from bad migraines occasionally. Had one today and decided to smoke a bowl of this to see if it helped and it certainly did. Higher CBD doses will usually do the trick for any pain related ailment and this was a knockout for sure. Just enough sativa to pick up my spirits too. Great stuff