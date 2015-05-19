ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. CBD Mango Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of CBD Mango Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.4 53 reviews

CBD Mango Haze

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

CBD Mango Haze

CBD Mango Haze is a high-CBD strain released by CBD Crew in 2013. This pleasant and aromatic blend combines the tropical flavors of Mango Haze with the added benefits from high levels of cannabidiol. The buds of CBD Mango Haze express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. Its CBD:THC ratio can range anywhere from 1:1 – 2:1 and the uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

41 people reported 354 effects
Relaxed 53%
Focused 43%
Uplifted 43%
Happy 39%
Energetic 36%
Stress 48%
Inflammation 43%
Pain 43%
Depression 39%
Anxiety 39%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

53

Show all

Avatar for Stonecoldjaneaustin
Member since 2018
I used this strain to treat my postpartum depression after having my third child. I'd had postpartum depression twice before, and had gone the conventional route of drugs and therapy, etc., but they never worked for me. When growing became legal in my state, I went for it and grew this strain and th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for casparproject
Member since 2016
Though it's definitely a high quality smoke, I love this flower mostly for making tinctures. There are three big reasons for this. 1. Total Cannibinoid Percentage: The flowers I got ahold of were 14% THC and 16% CBD. This means I can use a whopping 30% of these flowers for medicine in my tincture...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for caedef
Member since 2017
This is the best strain for an panic disorder in my opinion! Smells amazing and the high CBD content is ideal for me as THC can actually worsen my anxiety. Highly functional after use due to the high CBD content - a truly medicinal strain - not for the more hardcore smokers that just want to get rea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for eshaylad123
Member since 2015
Wow... A strain with superb medical application (and fun too!) - soothes all anxieties and stress, great pain relief and relaxing. Also provides the uplifting benefits of a slightly energizing sativa (depending on harvest time). You can keep focus and stay on task without getting distracted - good...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for smt39
Member since 2016
A rush of full body relaxation while remaining alert and focused? Yes, please. A wonderful strain in effect and taste (vape for full mango notes). Back, neck, and hip pain fade away as a subtle yet potent head high takes charge. A favorite. Try some if it comes around.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find CBD Mango Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry CBD Mango Haze nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of CBD Mango Haze
User uploaded image of CBD Mango Haze
User uploaded image of CBD Mango Haze

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
Mango Haze
parent
Strain
CBD Mango Haze

Products with CBD Mango Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for CBD Mango Haze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Sweet Pebbles, Blue Wreck, Scott’s OG, CBD Mango Haze, and More
New Strains Alert: Sweet Pebbles, Blue Wreck, Scott’s OG, CBD Mango Haze, and More

Most popular in