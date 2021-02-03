Cheesecake reviews
e........e
February 3, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is one those strains you need nothing to do or have strict plan and do it quick. Great taste kinda like mild cheesy and sweet smell. The taste is cheesy/earthy but sweet, really great taste though super smooth smoke. You’ll definitely feel relaxed but I found myself wondering doing random things around the house. The buds are like purple leaves with darker green bud and orange hairs visually an eye grabber. In all I really like cheesecake and was a great change from my normal LA Kush that I usually use, if you get a chance I would highly recommend to anyone trying to chill and relax or if you have the motivation going for a light walk.
L........d
July 18, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Taste like an earthy candy sweet skunky cheese. Gave me pain relief and munchies. I fell asleep forgot to leave a review. this is some grade A+++ good for dry herb vaping and smoking.
L........0
June 25, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Love it! Great indica to give u the munchies, watch a good movie, and pass tf out :) also just a great strain to smoke all day while doing whatever, peace and luv y’all
K........5
August 27, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Cheesecake is a phenomenal strain, I love the strong earthy smell and it taste super sweet! it makes you want to have more and more!!
d........7
October 4, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I feel very calm but focused and not sleepy at all for some weird reason but everyone is different and was quick to get rid of headache as well, it's a fire strain!🔥🔥🔥
s........d
December 2, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Wow. I am high. Like fully medicated on another dimension. Too lazy to describe everything tbh. 10/10
n........w
June 3, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Made me feel very relaxed and sleepy and euphoric.
J........9
June 15, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
this flower is Power,It smells Great Taste Great and Taste better than both!!!!A Must try for sure.