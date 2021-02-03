This is one those strains you need nothing to do or have strict plan and do it quick. Great taste kinda like mild cheesy and sweet smell. The taste is cheesy/earthy but sweet, really great taste though super smooth smoke. You’ll definitely feel relaxed but I found myself wondering doing random things around the house. The buds are like purple leaves with darker green bud and orange hairs visually an eye grabber. In all I really like cheesecake and was a great change from my normal LA Kush that I usually use, if you get a chance I would highly recommend to anyone trying to chill and relax or if you have the motivation going for a light walk.