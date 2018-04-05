ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created for the culinary cannabis consumer, Chef Kush is an indica strain with a flavor destined for food. Created by Wolf Genetics, Chef Kush develops tight buds with a great calyx-to-leaf ratio and a voluminous aroma that is packed with blueberries, funky skunk, and Kush notes. This strain hits fast and leads to a speechless, relaxing high that melts over the body, releasing physical and mental tension. Grow this quality cut with an extra carbon filter, and prepare for complex and delicious buds with a fast and forceful onset.

Probably some of the tastiest and most powerful kush lines I have ever sampled. Truly unique. Quite an unusual set of flavors and smells. Skunk, Wood, Cheese funk and rotten blueberries. Was very nice smoke, Very strong yet smooth.
