Created for the culinary cannabis consumer, Chef Kush is an indica strain with a flavor destined for food. Created by Wolf Genetics, Chef Kush develops tight buds with a great calyx-to-leaf ratio and a voluminous aroma that is packed with blueberries, funky skunk, and Kush notes. This strain hits fast and leads to a speechless, relaxing high that melts over the body, releasing physical and mental tension. Grow this quality cut with an extra carbon filter, and prepare for complex and delicious buds with a fast and forceful onset.