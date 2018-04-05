Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Probably some of the tastiest and most powerful kush lines I have ever sampled. Truly unique.
Quite an unusual set of flavors and smells.
Skunk, Wood, Cheese funk and rotten blueberries.
Was very nice smoke, Very strong yet smooth.