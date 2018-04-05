ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chef Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chef Kush.

Avatar for Snoopdoggydawg
Member since 2018
Best damn shit of my life
Avatar for ZesterTester
Member since 2017
Probably some of the tastiest and most powerful kush lines I have ever sampled. Truly unique. Quite an unusual set of flavors and smells. Skunk, Wood, Cheese funk and rotten blueberries. Was very nice smoke, Very strong yet smooth.
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
