Cherry Diesel is an amazing strain! Its really good for panic attacks. It acts like a indica (calming, helps w/ anxiety, etc). But it is energetic & uplifting like a sativa. It does make me feel a little out of it even at low doses, so its not good for micro-dosing. The high is great too! Hits h...
So strange. It's a sativa that smokes like an indica. Based on my experience with previous diesel strains, I was expecting one thing and got the exact opposite ultimately. I mean don't get me wrong. It DOES take you up as all diesels tend to do. But unlike others I have smoked thus far, this diesel ...
Just picked up a 8th of this from Reef in Vegas and I must say this strain smells effin wonderful like you just plucked fresh cherries from the tree. Smoked some in a blunt and 2 1/2 hours later as I'm reviewing it, I'm STILL HIGH!!!! This is a great strain for those looking to chill but still be a...
If you stuggle with anxiety or obsessive thoughts, this slams the brakes on them. You're left with a clean happy focus on whatever you want to do next, super happy this strain exists. I wish I had an IV of this concentrate 😁