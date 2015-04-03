ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cherry Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Diesel.

Effects

118 people reported 984 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 48%
Energetic 38%
Anxiety 38%
Depression 37%
Stress 34%
Pain 27%
PTSD 21%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

157

Avatar for Indiginerd
Member since 2019
This stuff is good. It tastes like sour cherries with a hint of diesel. The high first hits with a floating sensation, which fades to a relaxed mind, while leaving you able to get things done.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Woundheir
Member since 2016
Cherry Diesel is an amazing strain! Its really good for panic attacks. It acts like a indica (calming, helps w/ anxiety, etc). But it is energetic &amp; uplifting like a sativa. It does make me feel a little out of it even at low doses, so its not good for micro-dosing. The high is great too! Hits h...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Steeltoro
Member since 2019
So strange. It's a sativa that smokes like an indica. Based on my experience with previous diesel strains, I was expecting one thing and got the exact opposite ultimately. I mean don't get me wrong. It DOES take you up as all diesels tend to do. But unlike others I have smoked thus far, this diesel ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for asavrocky
Member since 2020
Had this from gLeaf in PA and it is some of the best big tito gas ive ever had. 10/10 would recommend
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Photos

Avatar for jaynedough26
Member since 2020
Relaxed, but not too relaxed still able to get shit done
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for CurtDZ
Member since 2020
Just picked up a 8th of this from Reef in Vegas and I must say this strain smells effin wonderful like you just plucked fresh cherries from the tree. Smoked some in a blunt and 2 1/2 hours later as I'm reviewing it, I'm STILL HIGH!!!! This is a great strain for those looking to chill but still be a...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for BeanW
Member since 2019
If you stuggle with anxiety or obsessive thoughts, this slams the brakes on them. You're left with a clean happy focus on whatever you want to do next, super happy this strain exists. I wish I had an IV of this concentrate 😁
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for MeganMarieOne23
Member since 2018
shatter. loved and super strong
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappy