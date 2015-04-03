ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Diesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cherry Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.6 167 reviews

Cherry Diesel

aka Cherry Turbo Diesel

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 167 reviews

Cherry Diesel

Cherry Diesel by MTG Seeds combines Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel into one sweet-smelling, uplifting hybrid strain. Its plants bloom with dense, sticky buds that give off a fragrant cherry aroma after its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

118 people reported 984 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 48%
Energetic 38%
Anxiety 38%
Depression 37%
Stress 34%
Pain 27%
PTSD 21%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

167

Show all

Avatar for SmokinwithWindy
Member since 2015
Lemme tell you Somthin'! I HAD a #1 favorite called Molokai Frost but Cherry Diesel I have to say has surpassed my expectations by a long shot! Oh, sweet "Cherry Diesel" how I love thee. This is my all time new favorite strain and this is why. This is MPE -(My Personal Experience) Taste- Earthy...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for PoisonousQuinn
Member since 2014
I'm not often a sativa smoker as I am usually anxious in my daily life, and strong energetic sativas can make that feeling worse for me. The Cherry Diesel I picked up was a sativa dominant hybrid with dense buds, and delicious aromas of cherry and lime. I describe it to my friends as a dank cherry ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dizzydezzy1993
Member since 2013
I first had this strain back when I was an amateur smoker. A friend had bought some and we smoked it out of a pipe,I remember it tasting so delicious, and sweet. The bud was super sticky as well. It got me so high that I accidentally pushed the panic button on my car keys and couldnt figure out how...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungry
Avatar for Bochanka
Member since 2016
Awesome stuff! Lovin the high you get! Makes you very euphoric and happy! Really great when chilling with some friends or even just yourself. Love it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cherrydog
Member since 2015
first grow ever got 6.5 lbs off 15 plants in a light dep. this strain is a good relaxing high. when maid into oil gives you energy and good pain relief. recommended to anyone looking for a nice day time smoke
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Cherry Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Diesel nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Cherry Kush
parent
Strain
Cherry Diesel

Products with Cherry Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Diesel nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Green Lantern, Black Cherry OG, Cosmic Collision, Medibud, and More
New Strains Alert: Green Lantern, Black Cherry OG, Cosmic Collision, Medibud, and More