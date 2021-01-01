Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Cherry Haze

Sativa
Picture of Cherry Haze
stock photo similar to cherry haze
THC 18%CBG 1%Myrcene

Cherry Haze potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Cherry Haze is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Cherry Haze. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Cherry Haze near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Cherry Haze nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cherry Haze

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Cherry Haze reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Cherry Haze terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Cherry Haze is myrcene, followed by pinene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Pinene(pine)Caryophyllene(pepper)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Sativa
  4. Cherry Haze