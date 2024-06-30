Cherry Heads is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Wine and Headband. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Cherry Heads is a strain that produces a floral and fruity flavor and aroma, with hints of cherry and gas. Cherry Head is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Heads effects include feeling energetic, uplifted, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Heads when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Crispy Commission Concentrates, Cherry Heads features flavors like cherry, gas, and apple. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which contributes to the alertness and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Cherry Head typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Heads is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Cherry Heads is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon, as it can enhance mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Heads, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.