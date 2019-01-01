Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A celebration of legends, delicious indica-dominant Cherry Moon Pie by Big Buddha Seeds crosses the rare Cherry Pie with the ever famous Bubba Kush. The plant produces whopping, resin-drenched buds that give off a fruity fragrance of cherries with a hint of skunk that carry over to the smoke. Consumers can expect a lofty, uplifting high that is great for socializing with friends.