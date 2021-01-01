Chex is a CBD marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Wine and MeOX. Chex is a CBD cultivar that puts out beautiful buds alongside a strong flavor profile, ranging from fermented cherries to leathery kush. This strain is ideal for anyone who loves a strain high in CBD.
Strain Details
