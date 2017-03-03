We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 56%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 41%
Creative 39%
Stress 40%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Reviews
111
jtattoo1
Member since 2019
I have 30+ year old seeds, original of many many old school seeds...all kept perfectly! The real deal chocolate thai, after smoking a joint, you will swear you just ate a Hershey candy bar!!! from what I remember was a very very nice high, with laser like focus!
~ chocolate thai ~
I carefully tracked this strain, absorbing as much knowledge about it as I could. OKMC in Broken Arrow, OK is the dispensary I call home. Behind the counter was a very knowledgeable gentleman wearing a hat. We chatted about the origins of this landrace cannabis.
“I’m an old scho...
Even though the original Chocolate Thai went extinct in the 90's, this was a nice reminder of days gone by. Perfect strain for my wake & bake. The dense dark forest green buds smelled & tasted of chocolate & coffee. Lots of fire brown pistils & twinkling crystal trichomes among the g...
Thats funny that this strain is actually a sativa. Back in the day (2005) we thought this was an Indica strain. We use to call it “chaka-thai”, and it use to come in one ounce compressed bricks. From what my friends said it was dipped in opium and compressed. The high from this strain, was actualy p...
All of you who say Chocolate Thai is a green bud is completely high on something else. This pot had long brown flat buds. It was a fantastic bud to create ( Draw ) and gave you the munchies and the best 8 hours of sleep ever. How this is listed as a Sativa, I have no idea why.