ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chocolate Thai reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Thai.

Effects

82 people reported 606 effects
Happy 56%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 41%
Creative 39%
Stress 40%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

111

Avatar for jtattoo1
Member since 2019
I have 30+ year old seeds, original of many many old school seeds...all kept perfectly! The real deal chocolate thai, after smoking a joint, you will swear you just ate a Hershey candy bar!!! from what I remember was a very very nice high, with laser like focus!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for GYMP
Member since 2015
~ chocolate thai ~ I carefully tracked this strain, absorbing as much knowledge about it as I could. OKMC in Broken Arrow, OK is the dispensary I call home. Behind the counter was a very knowledgeable gentleman wearing a hat. We chatted about the origins of this landrace cannabis. “I’m an old scho...
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Even though the original Chocolate Thai went extinct in the 90's, this was a nice reminder of days gone by. Perfect strain for my wake &amp; bake. The dense dark forest green buds smelled &amp; tasted of chocolate &amp; coffee. Lots of fire brown pistils &amp; twinkling crystal trichomes among the g...
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Shuffles420
Member since 2019
Brought back memories of the mid 70's. Gives a total body euphoria high and has a nice smell and after taste.
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for highbee
Member since 2018
High goes away fast but is super uplifting &amp; fun!
feelings
HappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Betzalelmaggid
Member since 2019
Thats funny that this strain is actually a sativa. Back in the day (2005) we thought this was an Indica strain. We use to call it “chaka-thai”, and it use to come in one ounce compressed bricks. From what my friends said it was dipped in opium and compressed. The high from this strain, was actualy p...
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Coachrus33
Member since 2019
One of my favorites! If i find it i’ll get it.
feelings
Avatar for Jmlv
Member since 2018
All of you who say Chocolate Thai is a green bud is completely high on something else. This pot had long brown flat buds. It was a fantastic bud to create ( Draw ) and gave you the munchies and the best 8 hours of sleep ever. How this is listed as a Sativa, I have no idea why.
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungrySleepy