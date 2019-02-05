ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cinex reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cinex.

Effects

621 people reported 4461 effects
Happy 53%
Energetic 53%
Uplifted 50%
Focused 47%
Creative 44%
Stress 31%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

Avatar for JoziNinja
Member since 2019
Great mind high. Very clear, amazing strain. Great taste and not too in your head. Very social too
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for MomentsinSmoke
Member since 2020
Very heady and gives a dazed kind of high that lingers. Leaves a tingly pressure around your head and eyes. Somewhat similar to a headband around your head. Hit quickly and smoothly. No anxiety, and very relaxing. A Sativa that feels like a Hybrid. Almost euphoric.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for FatherT
Member since 2020
Uplifting, easy to focus, good for writing, painting
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for TacoWifey
Member since 2018
Best for ptsd and social anxiety. Pain is gone nice chill bliss yet uplifting and focused. No overpowering which is nice on this — i had in thca form
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for Mauricio26
Member since 2020
NOTHING BUT LOVE for this strain. So energizing PLUS I feel like you do get that calm indica a little towards the end of course. Highly recommend!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for FireMontana
Member since 2019
Tried it for the first time, and it honestly might be my new go to, it makes me so confident and happy, I feel like I could talk to anyone for hours. It’s the kick of confidence and euphoria it gives you that I love,
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Pru2234
Member since 2019
Good energy buzz. Was able to focus on tasks around the house. Able to get a lot done. Eased some muscle tension in my feet and legs as well.
EnergeticFocusedTingly
Avatar for mrjcblue
Member since 2015
One of the best day-time strains to ever come along. cerebral effects with heady-euphoria with no paranoia. The sativa energy this packs goes great with an energy drink and a cup of oatmeal as a quick morning routine as you head out for a day of shopping or socializing...While it doesnt cloud the mi...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused