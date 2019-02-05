We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Very heady and gives a dazed kind of high that lingers. Leaves a tingly pressure around your head and eyes. Somewhat similar to a headband around your head. Hit quickly and smoothly. No anxiety, and very relaxing. A Sativa that feels like a Hybrid. Almost euphoric.
Tried it for the first time, and it honestly might be my new go to, it makes me so confident and happy, I feel like I could talk to anyone for hours. It’s the kick of confidence and euphoria it gives you that I love,
One of the best day-time strains to ever come along. cerebral effects with heady-euphoria with no paranoia. The sativa energy this packs goes great with an energy drink and a cup of oatmeal as a quick morning routine as you head out for a day of shopping or socializing...While it doesnt cloud the mi...