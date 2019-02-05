- Citrus
- Peppery
- Pine
Cinex, a hybrid of parents Cinderella 99 and Vortex, has a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
896
Beardly
DJChronic
PotConnoisseur
Judio
asparagusfive
Find Cinex nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cinex nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Cinex
Hang tight. We're looking for Cinex nearby.