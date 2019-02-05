ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cinex
Slide 1 of 3
  • Close up cannabis flower of Cinex
  • Leafly flower of Cinex

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.3 896 reviews

Cinex

aka Cenex

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 145 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 896 reviews

Cinex nugget
Cinex
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Cinex, a hybrid of parents Cinderella 99 and Vortex, has a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

621 people reported 4461 effects
Happy 53%
Energetic 53%
Uplifted 50%
Focused 47%
Creative 44%
Stress 31%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

896

Show all

Avatar for Beardly
Member since 2015
A morning bowl of this and I'm ready to get the kids off to school, wife off to work, and get my morning workout in and I keep going strong all day. Eases the pain of my back and helps me think straight.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for DJChronic
Member since 2016
As I suffer from PTSD, anxiety and chronic pain, I have been looking for a strain that is also good for my girlfriend's depression and ADHD. Cinex turns out to be excellent for us both. Happy, mellow head high, with excellent focus that leads to an overall feeling of well being and relaxed happiness...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for PotConnoisseur
Member since 2016
LOVE this Cinex Sativa strain! Not only did it help reduce all my inflammation, my girlfriend enjoys my company, AND I feel great the next day. Not to mention, sex is ah-may-ZING! (I smoke flower at night to reduce inflammation and help me fall asleep. I also live with HIV and overall feel more mobi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Judio
Member since 2015
I never write reviews on Leafly anymore, but f*** it, Cinex deserves it. Badass strain, my favorite of 2016 hands down. Only smoked flower of this strain once but it was bomb. The concentrate form of this strain, however, is actually what I want to talk about today. For about a month, Cinex wax wa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for asparagusfive
Member since 2014
Cuts through the morning fog with its clear and vibrant but calm high. No paranoia. The effects are pure sativa, but I imagine the indica in Vortex blunts some of the raciness of pure sativas. Cinex is excellent for interacting with the world. I evenI won at 3-handed pinochle on a little bit of thi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Cinex nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cinex nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Vortex
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Cinex
First strain child
Blue Cinex
child
Second strain child
Pine Cone
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Cinex

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cinex nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for Growing Cinex Cannabis
Tips for Growing Cinex Cannabis
The Strain Ingredients: Inside the Bright &amp; Uplifting Cinex Strain
The Strain Ingredients: Inside the Bright &amp; Uplifting Cinex Strain
12 sessionable cannabis strains for a leisurely smoke sesh
12 sessionable cannabis strains for a leisurely smoke sesh
Tips for Growing Cinex Cannabis
Tips for Growing Cinex Cannabis