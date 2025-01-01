Cocoon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Headband and Wookie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced and relaxing experience that envelops you like a cozy cocoon. Cocoon gets its name from its soothing and calming effects that can make you feel cocooned in comfort. With an average THC content of 18-22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Cocoon's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood and reducing stress. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cocoon when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects can provide therapeutic relief without overwhelming sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Cocoon features flavors like blueberry, earthy notes, and spicy undertones, creating a delightful and multi-layered taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Cocoon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an affordable option for its quality and effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cocoon, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.