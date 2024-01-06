Cold As Ice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cold As Ice.
Cold As Ice strain effects
Cold As Ice strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite

r........7
January 6, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
instantaneously went from standing and running around to sitting and dozing off. this strain is amazing. I've had the roughest morning and this was exactly what I needed
m........7
July 7, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Definitely one of my favorite! Helped improve my sleep every evening! Has made me more relaxed and happier
f........3
September 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very Strong on the cough. All in all , the high is instant and it makes you go from standing up and active , to looking for a place to sit let alone get right back in bed.
T........e
May 12, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Very relaxing, great for a nap
j........l
October 8, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
got the supply shake and sand and it has me in massive couchlock rn . maybe it's the ADHD but I want to go to bed soooo bad
e........j
November 27, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smokes nice and is pretty dense puts me straight to sleepy time