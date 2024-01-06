Cold As Ice is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Han Solo Burger and Open Pollination 10. This strain is 95% sativa and 5% indica. Cold As Ice is a citrusy and spicy strain that has a diesel and pine aroma and flavor. It also features an uplifting and relaxing high that can help with stress, depression, and fatigue. Cold As Ice is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cold As Ice effects include feeling creative, happy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cold As Ice when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cresco, Cold As Ice features flavors like citrus, cinnamon, and hops. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cold As Ice typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cold As Ice has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a potent and energizing strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cold As Ice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.