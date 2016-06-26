ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Connie Chung

Connie Chung

Another amazing creation by DNA Genetics. The parents of this strain speak for themselves...the classic LA flavor crossed with the old school G13 Haze. This cross has proved to be a heavy hitter and guarantees to lower your eyelids substantially.   

Effects

389 reported effects from 57 people
Relaxed 63%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 35%
Focused 29%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 28%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

74

Avatar for Fireslayer805
Member since 2012
Man I was thinking of all kinds of stuff on the Chung. I couldn't believe the ideas I came up with.
CreativeEnergetic
Avatar for PrincessZeldaFitzgerald
Member since 2013
Beautiful, positively sparkly with trichomes! Strong fresh greens aroma with slight skunkiness. Smoke is smooth and tastes like slightly sour hay. This strain gives a very strong body stone. The first time I smoked it it felt like my chest was full of rocks and I was glued to the floor on my back,...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for blazingsaddles803
Member since 2013
sho shtoned yo
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for megadankman
Member since 2010
a great indica/sativa balance
CreativeFocused
Avatar for MacMage
Member since 2011
Nice blend of sweet tea and fresh herbs. Tangy aroma, smooth smoke. Good for A.M. activities and leaves you refreshed after the buzz dissipates.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Lineage

G13 Haze
LA Confidential
Connie Chung

Photos

