Another amazing creation by DNA Genetics. The parents of this strain speak for themselves...the classic LA flavor crossed with the old school G13 Haze. This cross has proved to be a heavy hitter and guarantees to lower your eyelids substantially.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects