Conspiracy Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Conspiracy Kush.

Effects

Show all

103 people reported 781 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 41%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 41%
Pain 34%
Insomnia 32%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 22%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 1%
Paranoid 1%
Anxious 0%

Reviews

144

Avatar for Mandikush
Member since 2020
Absolutely amazing! it hits hard but it's so nice you can't help but go along for the ride. This is definitely a nighttime strain for sure.
Avatar for DeAiresC
Member since 2019
for my first time trying this I can say it is very relaxing, talkative. Made me realize to the point I can have a full heat conversation and not be mad just
Avatar for Aloevera420
Member since 2019
One of my Favorite Indica Strains Rn.If u are moving around and doing things The Space Queen gives me a smooth Sativa high.If I am lying down the Obama puts me down.It is a All around excellent High.
Avatar for Ingertje
Member since 2019
Very relaxing , I felt great on this
Avatar for brentbedrummin
Member since 2015
Strange indica.. has the effects of a sativa. Left me ready to take on the tasks at hand. Slow onset but prominent when at full circle. Great morning herb to go with coffee and very ltitle come down. Last awhile too.
Avatar for Lafond253
Member since 2018
I love indicas and if you do to, I'd highly suggest this one!
Avatar for Cococrisp87
Member since 2019
Avatar for PineappleScott
Member since 2018
Conspiracy kush I got this one on april 20th ( 4:20 ) for a screamin deal. At 1.80 a gram I didnt know much about it , and at that price ? I didnt really care. It was sort of hard , had minimal sugar , green with bits of purple or black and a few orange hairy things. It smelled like tradition...
