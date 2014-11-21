We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Strange indica.. has the effects of a sativa. Left me ready to take on the tasks at hand. Slow onset but prominent when at full circle. Great morning herb to go with coffee and very ltitle come down. Last awhile too.
Conspiracy kush
I got this one on april 20th ( 4:20 ) for a screamin deal.
At 1.80 a gram I didnt know much about it , and at that price ? I didnt really care.
It was sort of hard , had minimal sugar , green with bits of purple or black and a few orange hairy things.
It smelled like tradition...