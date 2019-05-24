Bred by Kannabia Seed Company, Cookies Haze is a sativa-dominant cross of Afghan and Super Silver Haze. With sweet fruity flavors resembling gummy bears, this heavy THC strain packs a creative, euphoric buzz, great for outdoor daytime activities. The buds are large and dense so keep an eye out for bud rot if growing in damp conditions.

Cookies Haze grows tall and slender with long stamens and resembles the form of a pine tree. It’s easy to grow and take care of, and highly resistant to pests—especially spider mites. It buds out enthusiastically, so put it into flower before the rest of your plants to keep it at 3-4’, or about 1 meter.