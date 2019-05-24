ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Bred by Kannabia Seed Company, Cookies Haze is a sativa-dominant cross of Afghan and Super Silver Haze. With sweet fruity flavors resembling gummy bears, this heavy THC strain packs a creative, euphoric buzz, great for outdoor daytime activities. The buds are large and dense so keep an eye out for bud rot if growing in damp conditions.

Cookies Haze grows tall and slender with long stamens and resembles the form of a pine tree. It’s easy to grow and take care of, and highly resistant to pests—especially spider mites. It buds out enthusiastically, so put it into flower before the rest of your plants to keep it at 3-4’, or about 1 meter.

Avatar for Sciphro
Member since 2018
Very sweet smelling! Smokes very well! I recommend
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for shedblazer
Member since 2019
This is a monster! Very, very strong sativa strain. You will experience a long lasting, relaxing, happy and creative buzz. HIGHly recomendable!
CreativeEuphoricHappy
