Copper Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Copper Kush.

Reviews

8

Avatar for McSplif
Member since 2016
Awesome smoke. Great lemony flavor pretty heavy hitter. Great for sleep and relaxation. Definely a great smoke worthy of your session.
Avatar for pinkdaisycat
Member since 2015
I like this strain mainly because it doesn't give me the munchies. It brought me mild relaxation while still allowing enough focus and mental clarity to continue daily activities and work.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for spliffington710
Member since 2014
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Mikefu
Member since 2014
Great Indica strain, with very strong body high. Was still able to concentrate relatively well, but felt waves of tingles washing over my body, followed by a strong numbing sensation. Overall, very enjoyable.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Leafhead
Member since 2014
This gave me a good head high the first hour. Then I felt a body relaxing high. In 3rd hour, either I became very sleepy or could not sleep depending on person. Did not give a good night's rest. Felt Sativa like to me.
Avatar for lorax0420
Member since 2014
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ttiaga
Member since 2014
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for fernleafly
Member since 2014
Mostly a body high and very strong. Felt it quickly but the more intense body high came a little later. Made me very sleepy and tingly, a great nighttime smoke but not if you want to do anything other than zombie-out. Great smell, too.
EuphoricRelaxedTingly