Copper Kush is an 80% indica cross between Frankenstein and Lemon OG Kush bred by Nine Point Growth Industries in Washington. With aromas of earthy pine and zesty lemon, Copper Kush delivers swift relaxation of both mind and body, and progresses into comfortable focus and introspection over time. Copper Kush is grown in a soil medium, and is available for purchase in Washington’s recreational cannabis stores.

Avatar for fernleafly
Member since 2014
Mostly a body high and very strong. Felt it quickly but the more intense body high came a little later. Made me very sleepy and tingly, a great nighttime smoke but not if you want to do anything other than zombie-out. Great smell, too.
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for spliffington710
Member since 2014
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ttiaga
Member since 2014
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Mikefu
Member since 2014
Great Indica strain, with very strong body high. Was still able to concentrate relatively well, but felt waves of tingles washing over my body, followed by a strong numbing sensation. Overall, very enjoyable.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for lorax0420
Member since 2014
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Frankenstein
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon OG Kush
parent
Strain
Copper Kush

