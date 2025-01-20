stock photo similar to Coquito
Coquito
Coquito is a cannabis strain that smells sweet, creamy, and cinnamon like Horchata varieties. We're still learning about Coquito's genetics from California grower Lyfted and the brand Fresca. Horchata comes from Jet Fuel Gelato x Mochi Gelato. Coquito drink is a Puerto Rican Christmas eggnog that’s creamy and sweet, with coconut, cinnamon, and vanilla. Coquito feels like a hybrid indica and goes great catching up with a buddy this winter break.
Coquito strain effects
