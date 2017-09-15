ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Corleone Kush

Corleone Kush

Corleone Kush is a mostly indica hybrid cannaibs strain that, like its fictional Godfather namesake, is definitely powerful. Its sour citrus aroma with darker notes of incense is telling of its Pre-98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush genetics. This potent strain flowers in 8 weeks and produces dense flowers. Its heavy indica properties make Corleone Kush an ideal choice for pain relief and insomnia, though its potency may bring on more sativa-like energetic effects for some consumers.

680 reported effects from 82 people
Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 47%
Happy 39%
Uplifted 28%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 2%

VERY potent, high in THC strain. Smells wonderfully delicious, a true OG smell with a kick, very sour lime and pine scent is very obvious. Picked this up right now at URBAN HEALTH in Sylmar on Roxford St and San Fernando Rd.. Lab tested to have THC % of 29. Redicioulous high, very evident indica wit...
Euphoric
Took this in the form of a chocolate edible from Goldleaf (milk chocolate) two hours before my wife had her chemo treatment. She talked through treatment, and got the munchies (she was eating during treatment which is unheard of). No headache, no nausea. I don't know why this strain works the best, ...
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
My dispensary got this in recently and finally I gave it a try and I wish I had sooner. Potent strain that immediately just eases any pain you have and relaxes you. The buds are covered in delicious crystal goodness. The sample I picked up was around 27% THC so it's up there in potency. Recommend......
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Picked this one up on recommendation from the budtender, looking for a good indica strain to ease back tension. Like the other reviews say, there's a definite sativa onset, my head felt like it was filled with sand. I never spent much time off the couch. The first hour of the high was happily fuzz...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
This strain is my favorite sleepytime indica above all now. It's uplifting in addition to completely relaxing, which is a rare combination. It also knocks you out the entire night. I just wish it wasn't so rare. I know what to do next time it is in stock at least -- buy the Corleones out.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
SFV OG Kush
Corleone Kush
Luca Brasi
